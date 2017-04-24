Ethics commission extends investigation of Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian
The California Fair Political Practices Commission has added contracts totaling nearly $6 million to an investigation of Fresno Unified school board president Brooke Ashjian's alleged conflicts of interest. Last week, the FPPC incorporated new allegations into an investigation already underway of Ashjian's financial interests and how they impact his role with the school district.
