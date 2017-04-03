Deputies raid grow houses, medical marijuana dispensary near Merced
The Merced County Sheriff's Office raided eight marijuana grow houses across the county Friday, confiscating more than 3,500 plants and shutting down a reported dispensary that was operating out of a warehouse on Highway 59 south of Merced. The Friday night raid follows several of its kind that have led to confiscation of more than 30,000 plants this year, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|16
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb '17
|CLAUDIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC