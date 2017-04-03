Deputies raid grow houses, medical ma...

Deputies raid grow houses, medical marijuana dispensary near Merced

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

The Merced County Sheriff's Office raided eight marijuana grow houses across the county Friday, confiscating more than 3,500 plants and shutting down a reported dispensary that was operating out of a warehouse on Highway 59 south of Merced. The Friday night raid follows several of its kind that have led to confiscation of more than 30,000 plants this year, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... 2 hr Retribution 16
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC