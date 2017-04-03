De Leon agrees to support GOP senator's millions in budget requests in talks over backing gas tax
State Sen. Anthony Cannella, a Republican from Ceres, has asked for $500 million in district projects before supporting SB 1, the gas tax hike. Ahead of a vote on legislation to raise taxes and fees to repair California's roads, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon on Thursday supported a new bill that would provide $500 million for pet projects in the district of state Sen. Anthony Cannella , including the extension of a Bay Area commuter rail line to Ceres and Merced.
