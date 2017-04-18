Covenant Community Church welcomes new pastor
Leeth has served as Covenant Community Church's Pastoral Consultant for the past 18 months, preaching Sundays, managing staff, providing guidance to Session, and assisting Covenant on the PC exit. Leeth earned her Master of Divinity at Fuller Theological Seminary and completed her coursework for her Doctorate of Ministry in Marriage and Family Counseling at Denver Seminary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Reporter.
