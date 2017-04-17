California Senate approves projects l...

California Senate approves projects linked to gas tax hike

8 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The California Senate on Monday approved more than $900 million worth of road and train projects that were promised to lawmakers in order to secure their support for a hike in gas taxes and vehicle fees. The promised funding for projects in the Central Valley and Riverside County was integral to the tax hike's razor-thin approval earlier this month.

