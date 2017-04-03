California math: 1 vote = $500 millio...

California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road work

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... 3 hr anonymous 5
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC