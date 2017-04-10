California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work
There are 21 comments on the WECT-TV Wilmington story from Friday Apr 7, titled California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road, rail work. In it, WECT-TV Wilmington reports that:
How much is one vote worth in the California state Senate? A half-billion dollars, if it's linked to a big tax hike to pay for overdue road repairs. The key vote to raise gas taxes and vehicle fees came late Thursday from Sen. Anthony Cannella, a little-known Republican and the only GOP member of the heavily Democratic Legislature to vote for the bill.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WECT-TV Wilmington.
United States
#1 Friday Apr 7
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,011
Location hidden
#2 Saturday Apr 8
Is that you Susan Rice??????????
Since: Mar 09
11,157
The Left Coast
#3 Saturday Apr 8
The deal negotiated by Gov. Jerry Brown will raise gas taxes by 43 percent. Tax em Jerry, tax the shit out of em.
#4 Saturday Apr 8
It's for the public's convenience. Apparently the residents aren't waiting for the federal government and decided to take the responsibility of infrastructure improvements on their own.
That's the difference between modern civilization and public services in liberal states and the antiquated infrastructure systems in red Republican states.
Good roads are essential to the California economy. As opposed to the economic vitality in the typical Red Republican states where citizens bulk at spending money on public services
#5 Saturday Apr 8
Not very different if people don't have jobs to pay the taxes with.
#6 Saturday Apr 8
Jobs aren't the problem in California, the unemployment rate is 5.2%
Eroding infrastructure is the problem. A problem they're willing to tackle without the funds from the federal government and for the sake of civility and economic prosperity.
So of us understand the necessity of contributing to the common good for maintain a blooming civilization.
#7 Sunday Apr 9
You'll have to ask Californians if jobs is the problem. I don't think much of statistics.
Infrastructure is always the problem. Look at cities like N.Y. or Detroit which never could successfully plan for growth. You either dig in your heels or you don't. N.Y. was smart enough or lucky enough to stay ahead of it. Detroit.... well, they seemed to choose a tangled path of losing a tax base and losing citizens until the situation was manageable.
So, is California simply in denial about what kind of population and industry they can sustain? It seems awkward that they are trying SO hard to be a sanctuary state while crying for funds. Tick, tock! Tick tock!
#8 Sunday Apr 9
We're talking about California where Californians are ponying up for maintenance to their society. By the way, NY was on a path for major infrastructure investment until Republican Governor Christie reneged on the partnership to develop the tunnel project in the most traveled crossing in the United States
"Look at cities like N.Y. or Detroit which never could successfully plan for growth."
But given the renaissance going on in New York the last decade maybe your assumptions of New York isn't objective or you have no actually information on whether the heels in New York have been dug in or not.
#9 Sunday Apr 9
Crying for funds?
Were discussing California raising funds within their state from their citizens who depend on a sound and safe infrastructure and adequate citizen public services
What's that have to do with a sanctuary cause?
#10 Sunday Apr 9
And in Texas instead of taxes you guys raise fees on the public to use public services. The Republicans in Virginia use the same strategy. You grant access to private enterprise to fund public projects then allow those private operators to access fees to use (For Profit) public services for a commission and land lease payments.
#12 Sunday Apr 9
Renaissance in N.Y.? Mostly, I attribute that to the large drop in crime. I'm not going to defend Christie. Sounds like a weasel to me. Thank Giuliani.
New York has it's problems. It's an old city and they have old infrastructure. They've had their heels dug in on gentrifying the town rather than ripping out, rebuilding and taking on debt for years. They aren't just a flash-in-the-pan steel industry down. Diverse strategies is in their nature.
#13 Sunday Apr 9
Depends on how you read the article, I guess. When I hear "tax hike", I hear angry citizens. I suppose I should be interpreting it as angry Republicans and big spender Democrats. It may be premature to assume that the taxpayers are ready to flip. Just don't cry for funds if you DO fight for refugees and you don't have the infrastructure or the jobs to keep the peace.
United States
#15 Sunday Apr 9
The taxes imposed on citizens are supposed to cover public services. California has the largest population of illegal workers in the country that do not pay taxes. You are already paying for schooling, medical and legal services. Let's not forget the cost of incarceration. Now you are paying for repairs. You blame republicans? Check the statistics.
#18 Sunday Apr 9
I'd imagine it's the cost of incarceration that drives California's policy of being hands off immigrants, who are the responsibility of the federal government. It's an additional expense to hold federal inmates and a liability to hold any detainee pass their release date.
#19 Sunday
Most Republicans favor draconian tax cuts for high earners and corporate entities and watch their towns and cities crumble to a point of resembling Detroit with antiquated Brownfields across the Midwest
Those recipients of those tax cuts are now in new manufacturering facilities in cheap labor markets across the globe. Donald Trump is a purveyor of cheap foreign labor and importer of H1 Visa foreign workers.
#20 Sunday
I think any high density municipality has problems. New York is a very attractive and active global iconic location. Across the nation crime is at it's lowest level as its been in 25 years. What that's done for Harlem in uptown Manhattan and in Brooklyn adjacent the Brooklyn beige is amazing. What used to be blighted slums are now taxable properties with useful purposes..
Washington D.C. used to be a wreck with crime and blight. Today in D.C. and the surrounding cities in VA and MD pricing Is ridiculous. Had some of us blue collar Joes not been here forever it's probably not possible we would live in the area. Starter homes are costing $500-600,000. With an insatiable demand to be in the area.
So yes there's a remarkable renaissance going on in cities up and down the eastern seaboard from Massachusetts to Richmond VA you can live in Jersey or Delaware, catch the morning Amtrak to D.C. or New York and be at work at 7:30 and back by 6:00pm
It's that tech corridor attracting millennials fresh out of area colleges.
#21 Monday
He says he's going to stop that. Doesn't mean that he'll do it. Obama was no different. Talked a lot. In the end, he decided to play war chief.
#22 Monday
It's completely different here in rust belt Ohio.(I post through a proxy in NY). Long term recession since the end of WW2. The schools teach kids to cheat because in the end, they'll be expected to do so and take the blame when they get caught. My house is still under water from the 2008 recession. Detroit sounds all too likely to happen here.
Still, there's quality of life aspects to consider. Less meddling. Less crime, unless you're just out to harass the contractors with ladders strapped to their pickup at the local bars. Slowly running out of local restaurants as they all get bought out and turned to sports bar franchises.
#24 20 hrs ago
Obama has an opposing congress. Unlike Trump who has a congress lock.
"He says he's going to stop that. Doesn't mean that he'll do it."
You've recognized the 30 plus year futility of Loser Donald Trump.
After firing 60 Cruise Missiles on a small air field and not hitting anything critical to destroy the operational capabilities of the facility reasonably suggests you definitely weren't trying for any outcome other than deception. Or you're a Toy Soldier.
#25 19 hrs ago
I certainly hope trump pulls through for all of you hoping he's capable of changing those dynamics.
Sounds like a lot of despair unless you have the resources to open a trendy drinking hole with lots of televisions and happy hour specials.
