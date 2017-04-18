Breast cancer in Asian American women may be related to westernization, study finds
Breast cancer rates are increasing among Asian Americans in California, including in Solano County, and it may be the result of adopting a “Western” lifestyle, a recently released study found. This is the first examination of subtype-specific incidence patterns among Asian American ethnicities and the variation among Asian American ethnic groups, according to a news release on the study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08)
|Apr 15
|OldLady
|27
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|Apr 13
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC