At least one dead in crash involving bus, minivan in Merced

At least one person was killed early Friday in a collision involving a small bus carrying about 20 farmworkers and a minivan on Highway 59 on the outskirts of south Merced. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., in the 5900 block of North Highway 59, just south of Nevada Street, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.