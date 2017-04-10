At least one dead in crash involving ...

At least one dead in crash involving bus, minivan in Merced

At least one person was killed early Friday in a collision involving a small bus carrying about 20 farmworkers and a minivan on Highway 59 on the outskirts of south Merced. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., in the 5900 block of North Highway 59, just south of Nevada Street, according to the California Highway Patrol website.

