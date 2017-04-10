At least one dead in crash involving bus, minivan in Merced
At least one person was killed early Friday in a collision involving a small bus carrying about 20 farmworkers and a minivan on Highway 59 on the outskirts of south Merced. The crash was reported at 6:19 a.m. in front of Castle Farms Inc., in the 5900 block of North Highway 59, just south of Nevada Street, according to the California Highway Patrol website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,...
|16 hr
|Retribution
|41
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb '17
|CLAUDIA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC