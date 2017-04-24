Arraignment Hearing Continued For Husband, Wife Defendants in Orcutt Homicide
An arraignment hearing was continued Wednesday for two people arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony "Tony" San Juan in a parking lot behind Elmer's bar in Orcutt. Jonathan Highley, 35, and Mayra Perez, 29, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court before Judge John Fisher on Wednesday morning.
