2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

Two people were killed Monday in a crash on the northern outskirts of Merced that ended when the pickup truck in which they were traveling burst into flames, the California Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling north on G Street north of Old Lake Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday when the driver of the late 1980s model Chevrolet started to slow, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

