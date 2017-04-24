2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

2 killed in fiery crash north of Merced

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Two people were killed Monday in a crash on the northern outskirts of Merced that ended when the pickup truck in which they were traveling burst into flames, the California Highway Patrol reported. The truck was traveling north on G Street north of Old Lake Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday when the driver of the late 1980s model Chevrolet started to slow, according to Officer Eric Zuniga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenneth Parnell, Steven Stayner's Kidnapper, Di... (Jan '08) Apr 15 OldLady 27
News California math: 1 vote = $500 million in road,... Apr 13 Retribution 41
Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11) Mar 29 kopikat 7
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar '17 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,547,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC