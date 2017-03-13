Where to visit now that Yosemite Valley access is closed

Faced with the indefinite closure of Highway 120 into Yosemite Valley, businesses in and around Groveland are ramping up efforts to convince people there's still plenty to see and experience inside Yosemite National Park's vast wilderness. The valley and its iconic landmarks such as Half Dome, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan, have been inaccessible for about three weeks now via Big Oak Flat Road, a continuation of Highway 120 inside the park, due to damage caused by winter storms.

