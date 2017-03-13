Where to visit now that Yosemite Vall...

Where to visit now that Yosemite Valley access is closed

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 14 Read more: The Union Democrat

Faced with the indefinite closure of Highway 120 into Yosemite Valley, businesses in and around Groveland are ramping up efforts to convince people there's still plenty to see and experience inside Yosemite National Park's vast wilderness. The valley and its iconic landmarks such as Half Dome, Yosemite Falls and El Capitan, have been inaccessible for about three weeks now via Big Oak Flat Road, a continuation of Highway 120 inside the park, due to damage caused by winter storms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb 16 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb 16 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb '17 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,624,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC