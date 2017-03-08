What would you like to see from The B...

What would you like to see from The Bus? MCAG wants to know

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

Groups with the Merced County Association of Governments next month will hold public forums for residents to discuss future transit services in Merced County. The Social Services Transportation Advisory Council and Transit Joint Powers Authority of Merced County will hold six hearings to collect testimony from residents on unmet transit needs in the county.

