Walmart officially pulls plug on Merc...

Walmart officially pulls plug on Merced distribution center

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Walmart distribution center that has been in limbo for years in Merced officially is dead, the company announced Wednesday. Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, proposed in 2005 to build a 1.2-million-square-foot distribution center on a 230-acre site at the northwest corner of Gerard Avenue and Tower Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb '17 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,848 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC