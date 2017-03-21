Valley Childrena s Hospital welcomes its first residency class
Of the 13 residents, four grew up in Central California, and others have connections to the region. For example: Devon Goossen received her undergraduate degree at Fresno State; Erica Neuhaus received her undergraduate degree at the University of California at Merced; Cristina Vargas grew up in Stockton; and Daniel Ebbs used to be a paramedic in Madera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb '17
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb '17
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC