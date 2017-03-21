Valley Childrena s Hospital welcomes ...

Valley Childrena s Hospital welcomes its first residency class

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Of the 13 residents, four grew up in Central California, and others have connections to the region. For example: Devon Goossen received her undergraduate degree at Fresno State; Erica Neuhaus received her undergraduate degree at the University of California at Merced; Cristina Vargas grew up in Stockton; and Daniel Ebbs used to be a paramedic in Madera.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb '17 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC