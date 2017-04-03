University of California classroom and office building earns LEED platinum certification
Ten years after receiving its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification from the U.S. Green Building Council , the University of California , Merced in Merced, California, has earned platinum certification for Classroom and Office Building 2 . This marks the campus' 17th LEED certification for new construction and its eighth platinum designation.
