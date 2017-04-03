University of California classroom an...

University of California classroom and office building earns LEED platinum certification

Ten years after receiving its first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification from the U.S. Green Building Council , the University of California , Merced in Merced, California, has earned platinum certification for Classroom and Office Building 2 . This marks the campus' 17th LEED certification for new construction and its eighth platinum designation.

