Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance
The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to California businesses and residents affected by the recent storms. Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred between Feb. first and 25th, according to U.S. Small Business Administration's Administrator Linda McMahon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|19 hr
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb '17
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb '17
|SMR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC