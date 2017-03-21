Small Business Administration offers ...

Small Business Administration offers disaster assistance

Tuesday Mar 21

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster assistance to California businesses and residents affected by the recent storms. Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to California businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding that occurred between Feb. first and 25th, according to U.S. Small Business Administration's Administrator Linda McMahon.

