Cranes in flight soak up the rosy dus...

Cranes in flight soak up the rosy dusk light

1 hr ago Read more: TreeHugger

If the pink-tinged light and perfect focus weren't enough, then there's always the composition ... and it doesn't get much better than this. Looking like something from the Eadweard Muybridge playbook, it's as if these three separate sandhill cranes are just one in a motion study, showing the progression of wings in flight.

