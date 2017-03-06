NASA images reveal San Joaquin Valley...

NASA images reveal San Joaquin Valley is SINKING

Since the 1920s, excessive pumping of groundwater at thousands of wells has caused land to subside, or sink, by as much as 8.5 meters in sections of California 's San Joaquin Valley. This subsidence is exacerbated during droughts, when farmers rely heavily on groundwater to sustain one of the most productive agricultural regions in the United States.

