NASA images reveal San Joaquin Valley is SINKING
Since the 1920s, excessive pumping of groundwater at thousands of wells has caused land to subside, or sink, by as much as 8.5 meters in sections of California 's San Joaquin Valley. This subsidence is exacerbated during droughts, when farmers rely heavily on groundwater to sustain one of the most productive agricultural regions in the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb 16
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb 16
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb 12
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb 11
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC