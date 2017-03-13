Multiple police, deputies shoot suspe...

Multiple police, deputies shoot suspect in Snelling following lengthy car chase

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man was shot by law enforcement Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Merced County, following a long vehicle chase that began in Turlock and ended an more than an hour later in Snelling. The driver of the vehicle opened fire on six law enforcement officials, who returned fire, striking him multiple times.

Merced, CA

