Multiple police, deputies shoot suspect in Snelling following lengthy car chase
A man was shot by law enforcement Thursday, March 9, 2017, in Merced County, following a long vehicle chase that began in Turlock and ended an more than an hour later in Snelling. The driver of the vehicle opened fire on six law enforcement officials, who returned fire, striking him multiple times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb 16
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb 16
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb 12
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb '17
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC