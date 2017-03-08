Mercey Springs construction continues as weather allows
The delayed construction on the Mercey Springs Elementary School expansion is continuing as workers find pockets of dry spells from the persistent rain hitting the Valley. The $7 million expansion project, which garnered unwanted attention last year as the center of a suspected corruption scheme within the district, will add two classrooms per grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade, amounting 14 total new classrooms at Mercey Springs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar 1
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb 16
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb 16
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb 12
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb 11
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC