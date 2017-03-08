Mercey Springs construction continues...

Mercey Springs construction continues as weather allows

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

The delayed construction on the Mercey Springs Elementary School expansion is continuing as workers find pockets of dry spells from the persistent rain hitting the Valley. The $7 million expansion project, which garnered unwanted attention last year as the center of a suspected corruption scheme within the district, will add two classrooms per grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade, amounting 14 total new classrooms at Mercey Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb 16 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb 16 Salsa 8
need help Feb 12 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb 11 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,491 • Total comments across all topics: 279,435,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC