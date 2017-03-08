Mercey Springs construction continues as weather allows

The delayed construction on the Mercey Springs Elementary School expansion is continuing as workers find pockets of dry spells from the persistent rain hitting the Valley. The $7 million expansion project, which garnered unwanted attention last year as the center of a suspected corruption scheme within the district, will add two classrooms per grade level from kindergarten through sixth grade, amounting 14 total new classrooms at Mercey Springs.

