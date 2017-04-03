Merced man accused of smuggling drugs to Atwater prison inmates
A 32-year-old Merced man and cook at the U.S. Penitentiary Atwater has been indicted, accused of conspiring to smuggle heroin and marijuana to inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. The indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, charges David G. Bruce II with conspiring to provide inmates with a prohibited object, attempting to possess marijuana and heroin with intent to distribute and taking a bribe as a public official, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nagy Edrisse Vs Marriott Int. (Jan '11)
|Mar 29
|kopikat
|7
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb '17
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb '17
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb '17
|SMR
|11
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC