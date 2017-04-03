Merced man accused of smuggling drugs...

Merced man accused of smuggling drugs to Atwater prison inmates

Friday Mar 31

A 32-year-old Merced man and cook at the U.S. Penitentiary Atwater has been indicted, accused of conspiring to smuggle heroin and marijuana to inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Friday. The indictment, which was unsealed Thursday, charges David G. Bruce II with conspiring to provide inmates with a prohibited object, attempting to possess marijuana and heroin with intent to distribute and taking a bribe as a public official, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement.

