Merced coroner identifies man killed ...

Merced coroner identifies man killed in I-5 crash near Los Banos

Tuesday Mar 21

An Oregon man who died in a crash on Interstate 5 near Los Banos has been identified, the Merced County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Norman Seibold, 70, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the interstate when it crashed just before 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

