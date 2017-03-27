Merced coroner identifies man killed in I-5 crash near Los Banos

An Oregon man who died in a crash on Interstate 5 near Los Banos has been identified, the Merced County Coroner's Office said Tuesday. Norman Seibold, 70, was a passenger in a 2000 Ford F-250 that was traveling southbound on the interstate when it crashed just before 2:45 p.m. Monday, according to authorities.

