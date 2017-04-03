Los Banos corruption case gets Santa ...

Los Banos corruption case gets Santa Clara judge

Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

A Los Banos public corruption case will be tried by a judge from another county after a Merced County judge recused himself Wednesday. Judge Paul C. Lo on Wednesday removed himself from presiding over the case involving Merced contractor Gregory Opinski and former Los Banos school district trustee Tommy Jones.

Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.

