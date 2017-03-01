Highway 59 reopened after long closure due to flooding
After months of off-and-on closures, Highway 59 between Merced and Los Banos is now open, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The commuter highway was closed for a stretch of about six miles due to flooding at Mariposa Creek.
