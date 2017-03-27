Dust contributes valuable nutrients to Sierra Nevada forest ecosystems
But dust from as close as California's Central Valley and as far away as Asia's Gobi Desert provides nutrients, especially phosphorus, to vegetation in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, a team of scientists has found. Their study, published in the journal Nature Communications , highlights the importance of dust and the phosphorus it carries in sustaining plant life.
