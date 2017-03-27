Driver jailed after striking, killing...

Driver jailed after striking, killing Merced woman with car

Monday Mar 20 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A 24-year-old woman from Firebaugh was in custody Monday after she allegedly ran over and killed a Merced woman following a fight Sunday evening, according to Merced Police. Ashley Sanders is believed to have been driving a red 2013 Dodge Avenger when she ran down a 20-year-old woman near 19th and I streets in Merced, a statement from the Merced Police Department said.

