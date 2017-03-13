CHP investigates 2 deadly Modesto hit-and-runs in 3 hours
The California Highway Patrol is investigating two hit-and-run crashes within a three-hour period that killed two people, including an 11-year-old, officers said. A 35-year-old Modesto woman who was riding a motorcycle a was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 53-year-old man who walking in the area was taken to a hospital with major injuries, the CHP said.
