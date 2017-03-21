Another Seth Ireland case? Madera Cou...

Another Seth Ireland case? Madera County investigating its own after childa s death

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Sierra Star

Madera County is investigating whether Department of Social Services workers were criminally culpable for failing to recognize warning signs in a recent torture and child abuse death case. Four members of the Department of Social Services' leadership were placed on administrative leave more than two weeks ago in connection with the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sierra Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb '17 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb '17 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb '17 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,718,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC