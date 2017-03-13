After Pleas From Victim's Wife, Judge...

After Pleas From Victim's Wife, Judge Denies Bail Reduction For Orcutt Homicide Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Noozhawk

After an emotional plea from the Orcutt shooting victim's widow Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge denied a request to reduce bail for a woman arrested in connection with the death of Anthony "Tony" San Juan. Defense attorney David Bixby requested the hearing for Mayra Perez, 29, seeking that she be released on her own recognizance or have her bail, now set at $500,000, reduced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Mar 1 Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb 16 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb 16 Salsa 8
need help Feb '17 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb '17 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,577 • Total comments across all topics: 279,617,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC