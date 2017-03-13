After Pleas From Victim's Wife, Judge Denies Bail Reduction For Orcutt Homicide Suspect

After an emotional plea from the Orcutt shooting victim's widow Tuesday, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge denied a request to reduce bail for a woman arrested in connection with the death of Anthony "Tony" San Juan. Defense attorney David Bixby requested the hearing for Mayra Perez, 29, seeking that she be released on her own recognizance or have her bail, now set at $500,000, reduced.

