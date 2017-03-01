Woman injured when train collides with her car in Merced
Merced firefighters investigate the scene at the U Street crossing where a train collided with a van carrying a woman around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The woman was airlifted to a Modesto hospital, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Only post when po...
|178
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb 16
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb 16
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb 12
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb 11
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan 31
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC