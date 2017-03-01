Woman injured when train collides wit...

Woman injured when train collides with her car in Merced

Monday Feb 27

Merced firefighters investigate the scene at the U Street crossing where a train collided with a van carrying a woman around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. The woman was airlifted to a Modesto hospital, according to police.

