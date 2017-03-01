This immigrant never dreamed shea d attend a presidential address
In a pointed political statement designed to put a human face on the immigration issue, a former Fresno resident and University of California, Merced, alumnus will attend President Donald Trump's address Tuesday to a joint session of Congress. Born in Mexico and brought to the United States by her parents while still a child, Yuriana Aguilar is now an instructor in the department of physiology and biophysics at Rush Medical College in Chicago.
