Repeat scammer from Merced sentenced ...

Repeat scammer from Merced sentenced to 11 years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Fresno Bee

A Merced man who scammed more than 20 people out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he failed to do has been ordered to serve more than 11 years in prison, officials with the Merced County District Attorney's Office reported. Jesse Munoz, 40, was accused of five counts of white-collar grand theft of more than $100,000 and five counts of diverting construction funds, Deputy District Attorney Walter Wall said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Wed Only post when po... 178
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 18 Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb 16 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb 16 Salsa 8
need help Feb 12 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb 11 SMR 11
I will share Jan '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,290,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC