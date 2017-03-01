Repeat scammer from Merced sentenced to 11 years in prison

A Merced man who scammed more than 20 people out of thousands of dollars for contracting work he failed to do has been ordered to serve more than 11 years in prison, officials with the Merced County District Attorney's Office reported. Jesse Munoz, 40, was accused of five counts of white-collar grand theft of more than $100,000 and five counts of diverting construction funds, Deputy District Attorney Walter Wall said.

