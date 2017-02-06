Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, events from Valleya s faith community
Doug Kulungu of Fresno, right, with Ben Carson, former presidential candidate and President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during the 2016 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Doug Kulungu, a citizen of the Congo who has lived in Fresno for 12 years, attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that President Donald Trump addressed. Kulungu came to Fresno as an international student at Fresno Pacific University and now runs Kulungu for Congo , which provides humanitarian aid to people in the Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypothesis
|Feb 2
|Your Boss
|9
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 2
|Your Boss
|43
|I will share
|Jan 31
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 30
|Planada Citizen
|2
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 30
|Don Feducci
|141
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC