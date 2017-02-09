Oops: New York Times outs undocumented California college students
It's a generally accepted rule in journalism that personal addresses are not to be made public, especially if permission hasn't been granted explicitly. Though the New York Times didn't exactly publish the personal home addresses of a group of undocumented college students featured in a recent profile, the paper did the next closest thing by disclosing some of their dorm room numbers.
