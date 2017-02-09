Officials crackdown on 'sideshows' in Stanislaus County
It was a busy weekend for law enforcement agencies in Stanislaus County as they worked to break up large crowds that gathered for sideshows -- illegal driving exhibitions. Between 20 and 70 drivers shutdown the southbound lanes of Highway 99 near Keyes Saturday night to allow some of the group to perform dangerous tricks, the California Highway Patrol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypothesis
|Feb 7
|SMR
|10
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 2
|Your Boss
|43
|I will share
|Jan 31
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 30
|Planada Citizen
|2
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 30
|Don Feducci
|141
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC