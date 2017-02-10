Merced contractor, ex-Los Banos school board member plead not guilty in public corruption probe

A Merced contractor and former Los Banos school board member pleaded not guilty Wednesday to public corruptions charges, nearly six months after they first were arrested on bribery allegations. Gregory Opinski, the 54-year-old owner of Greg Opinski Construction, and Tommy Jones, a 68-year-old veteran politician from Los Banos who recently was ousted from his seat on the city's school board, both entered their pleas early Wednesday before Judge Paul C. Lo in Merced Superior Court.

