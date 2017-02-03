Lt. Ferreira To Lead Sonora Area CHP
Lt. Shane Ferreira is a native of Merced and has spent 20 years with the CHP. Before arriving in the Mother Lode, he worked in Ventura County, Merced County and Madera County.
