Lt. Ferreira To Lead Sonora Area CHP

Wednesday Feb 1

Lt. Shane Ferreira is a native of Merced and has spent 20 years with the CHP. Before arriving in the Mother Lode, he worked in Ventura County, Merced County and Madera County.

