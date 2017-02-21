Los Banos gang member arrested with firearms, Merced police report
A 26-year-old Los Banos gang member with was arrested Friday after investigators found two firearms in his Meadowlark Avenue home, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department. Cesar E. Morales-Huerta, a man legally prohibited from possessing any firearms, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person and criminal street gang participation, all felonies.
