Los Banos gang member arrested with firearms, Merced police report

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Los Banos Enterprise

A 26-year-old Los Banos gang member with was arrested Friday after investigators found two firearms in his Meadowlark Avenue home, according to a statement from the Merced Police Department. Cesar E. Morales-Huerta, a man legally prohibited from possessing any firearms, was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession firearms and ammunition by a prohibited person and criminal street gang participation, all felonies.

