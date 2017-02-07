Los Banos bribery arraignment continued as defense files challenge
Tommy Jones, a former Los Banos Unified trustee, leaves a Merced Superior Court hearing Friday. He and co-defendant Greg Opinski face corruption charges related to the construction of Mercey Springs Elementary in Los Banos.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Banos Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hypothesis
|Tue
|SMR
|10
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 2
|Your Boss
|43
|I will share
|Jan 31
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 30
|Planada Citizen
|2
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 30
|Don Feducci
|141
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec '16
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC