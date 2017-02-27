Lake ElsinoreHow Lake Elsinore is growing lake's fishery
A found a new home Wednesday, Feb. 22, when they were transported from a hatchery in the Central Valley and released into Lake Elsinore. City officials financed the stocking performed by Golden State Bait, which sent a truck full of the fish down from its headquarters in Merced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Feb 18
|Steven M Robinson
|49
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Feb 16
|Don Feducci
|145
|Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12)
|Feb 16
|Salsa
|8
|need help
|Feb 12
|CLAUDIA
|1
|Hypothesis
|Feb 11
|SMR
|11
|I will share
|Jan 31
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 30
|Planada Citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC