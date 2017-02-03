Dispatches from the War Zone - Presentation in Merced

There will be a book reading/presentation about Dispatches from the War Zone on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. This event will take at the Merced First Assembly of God, 1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341 *** About the author and book: Mike Rhodes is the author of Dispatches from the War Zone, homelessness in Fresno from 2002 - 2015. His extensive coverage of this issue, as editor of the Community Alliance newspaper, defended homeless people's human rights and led to significant changes in public policy.

