Cookies take center stage

It started in family kitchens in Muskogee, Oklahoma, in 1917 when members of a Girl Scout troop wanted to fund projects by baking and selling cookies. Now, 100 years later, two commercial companies turn out 11 flavors of cookies that generate multi-million dollar profits for the organization that welcomes girls ages 5 to 18. Today is the first Saturday of National Girl Scout Cookies Weekend, and local troops will be in front of stores and businesses to sell boxes - at $5 apiece - to those who didn't preorder cookies from individual scouts.

