CHP: Semi jackknives on SB I-5, hitti...

CHP: Semi jackknives on SB I-5, hitting BMW

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: TurnTo23.com

High Wind Warning issued February 17 at 6:39AM PST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Wind Advisory issued February 17 at 6:39AM PST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued February 16 at 9:40PM PST expiring February 18 at 4:00AM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, Tuolumne Wind Advisory issued February 16 at 3:19PM PST expiring February 17 at 7:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Kings, Tulare High Wind Watch issued February 16 at 4:29AM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Kern, Kings, Tulare Flash Flood Watch issued February 15 at 1:47PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare, Tuolumne Flash Flood Watch issued February 15 at 1:45PM PST expiring February 17 at 10:00PM PST in effect for: ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Sat Steven M Robinson 49
love you... (Apr '15) Feb 16 Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) Feb 16 Salsa 8
need help Feb 12 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb 11 SMR 11
I will share Jan 31 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago Jan 30 Planada Citizen 2
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC