California farmers backed Trump; now ...

California farmers backed Trump; now they're worried

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

A worker harvests Jeff Marchini's radicchio crop to a conveyer belt in Merced, Calif., Jan. 27, 2017. President Donald Trump's executive orders upending immigration laws are alarming farmers in the Republican stronghold of Central Valley, who are wondering what they could mean for their workers, most of whom are unauthorized, and the businesses that depend on them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
love you... (Apr '15) 21 hr Don Feducci 145
News Body in field identified as Chowchilla man (Oct '12) 23 hr Salsa 8
need help Feb 12 CLAUDIA 1
Hypothesis Feb 11 SMR 11
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Feb 2 Your Boss 43
I will share Jan 31 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago Jan 30 Planada Citizen 2
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Merced County was issued at February 17 at 9:30AM PST

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,873 • Total comments across all topics: 278,943,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC