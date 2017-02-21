3 candidates look to fill former Norw...

3 candidates look to fill former Norwalk councilmana s seat in Norwalk

Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Press-Telegram

In addition to electing council members for two full-term seats, Norwalk voters on March 7 will choose among three candidates to fill the remainder of the term of former Councilman Marcel Rodarte. Rodarte stepped down last June, with almost two years left, to take the position of executive director at the California Contract Cities Association, a Cerritos-based organization that lobbies for the interests of its member cities.

