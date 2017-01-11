Wet weather continues to pound Valley, play havoc with area roads

The latest in a series of storms driven by an atmospheric river continues to pound the state and moved through the central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, with another front close behind. The latest storm dumped 0.89 inches in the Fresno area overnight, 0.82 in Merced, 0.61 in Visalia and 0.73 in Hanford.

