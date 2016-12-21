Sustainable tuna fishing is bad for c...

Sustainable tuna fishing is bad for climate - here's why

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: New Scientist

What's good for the ocean might be bad for the planet. Fishing boats that target specific species, leaving others free to swim away, use more fuel than vessels intent on simply scooping up all the fish in their vicinity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Scientist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Merced Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What God Loves... (Nov '15) Dec 23 Rome lol 30
News Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ... Dec 19 kyman 2
love you... (Apr '15) Dec 12 S Robinson 109
former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08) Dec 9 Paul 177
Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13) Dec 8 ll 2
gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09) Nov '16 4TW4T3R 22
anthony bass (Aug '11) Nov '16 Dawnya vance 5
See all Merced Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Merced Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Merced County was issued at January 03 at 12:00AM PST

Merced Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Merced Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Merced, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,565,347

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC