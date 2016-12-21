Sustainable tuna fishing is bad for climate - here's why
What's good for the ocean might be bad for the planet. Fishing boats that target specific species, leaving others free to swim away, use more fuel than vessels intent on simply scooping up all the fish in their vicinity.
