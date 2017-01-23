Storm causes damage but no major flooding in Los Banos
High winds knocked down more than a dozen trees and branches in Los Banos during the latest storm system that hit Merced County on Thursday into Friday. However, unlike Merced and other areas in the county, flooding hasn't been a significant issue, Public Works Director Mark Fachin said.
