Snowy road closure proposal approved
Flash Flood Watch issued January 10 at 4:38AM PST expiring January 11 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Areal Flood Watch issued January 10 at 4:38AM PST expiring January 11 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:48AM PST expiring January 11 at 10:00AM PST in effect for: Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Tulare Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:48AM PST expiring January 11 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern Wind Advisory issued January 10 at 3:48AM PST expiring January 11 at 4:00PM PST in effect for: Kern In a unanimous vote, the Kern County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed resolution restricting the use of roads in the Frazier Park and Pine Mountain Club areas due to snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.
Add your comments below
Merced Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|love you... (Apr '15)
|Jan 5
|S Robinson
|122
|Stabbing man in the face 3 weeks ago
|Jan 4
|Monika
|1
|What God Loves... (Nov '15)
|Jan 3
|San Esteban
|32
|Illegal Aliens Rally for Sanctuary for Aliens, ...
|Dec 19
|kyman
|2
|former playmate Lonny (Lorraine) Chin (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Paul
|177
|Looking for a church in Merced??? (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|ll
|2
|gangs and drugs in atwater (Feb '09)
|Nov '16
|4TW4T3R
|22
Find what you want!
Search Merced Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC